Mauro signed a contract with the Cardinals on Wednesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

The 29-year-old was suspended for the first five games of the season, but he was let go by the Jaguars last week before appearing in a game. He then signed with Jacksonville's practice squad. Mauro provides depth on the defensive line with Zach Allen (ankle) moved to injured reserve and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) also less than 100 percent.