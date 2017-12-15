Mauro (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Mauro was a limited participant Thursday and Friday, and appears likely to try and play through the injury again this week. The 26-year-old has been on a limited snap count throughout the season, and that trend is liable to continue Sunday.

