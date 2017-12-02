Cardinals' Josh Mauro: Questionable for Sunday
Mauro (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
Mauro sat out practice to start the week but put in limited sessions Thursday and Friday to earn the questionable tag. The 26-year-old sprained his ankle in last Sunday's win over the Jaguars, and will likely be a game-day decision for Week 13.
