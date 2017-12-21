Cardinals' Josh Mauro: Returns in full Wednesday
Mauro (ankle) was a full participant at the Cardinals' practice Wednesday.
Mauro sat out Sunday's loss to the Redskins but appears on track for a return in Week 16. The 26-year-old should reclaim his role as starting defensive end, and his return is timely with Corey Peters (ankle), Olsen Pierre (illness) and Robert Nkemdiche (wrist) all dealing with injuries.
