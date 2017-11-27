Cardinals' Josh Mauro: Sprains ankle in Sunday's win
Mauro aggravated an ankle sprain in Sunday's win over the Jaguars, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The defensive tackle played only two snaps Sunday before departing with the injury, which he had first suffered a week earlier in the Cardinals' loss to the Texans. Mauro plays an important role as a run-stopper for Arizona, but with just one sack and no more than four tackles in 11 games, he's off the IDP radar.
