Mauro is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.

Mauro has been battling a bad ankle through the latter part of the season and appeared to tweak the injury in the second half of Sunday's game. Robert Nkemdiche and Olsen Pierre could both see increased defensive snaps if Mauro is unable to return to the season finale.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories