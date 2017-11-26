Mauro (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Mauro has just 18 tackles and one sack through 10 games, so fantasy owners likely won't feel the effects of his performance as much as the Cardinals do. His snap counts have been low all season too, and with a lingering high-ankle sprain, more of the same is to be expected.