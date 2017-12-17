Mauro (ankle) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Redskins.

Mauro was listed as questionable and had played through the injury in recent weeks, but is unable to give it a go Sunday. Thankfully for the Cardinals, defensive tackle Corey Peters (ankle) is active, with Olsen Pierre and Robert Nkemdiche likely to see increased snap counts with Mauro sidelined.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories