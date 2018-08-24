Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Able to throw Friday
Rosen (right thumb) was spotted throwing during the open portion of Friday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
This news bodes well for the QB's chances of being available for Sunday's preseason game against the Cowboys, a contest in which coach Steve Wilks "has been coy about how long" his starting signal-caller, Sam Bradford might play, per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com.
