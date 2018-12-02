Rosen completed 11 of 26 passes for 149 yards without a touchdown or interception and added 32 yards on two rushing attempts in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Packers.

Rosen had thrown at least one interception in each of his past six starts, so avoiding such a turnover was a step in the right direction. Unfortunately, the rookie quarterback also took a step back in terms of completion percentage, as his 42.3 percent mark was his second-lowest of the season. The 2018 first-rounder's worth a speculative stash in keeper or dynasty formats, but redraft owners don't want to touch Rosen with a 10-foot pole with the fantasy playoffs looming. That should remain the case when Detroit comes to town in Week 14.