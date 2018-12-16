Rosen completed 13 of 22 passes for 132 yards and two interceptions during Sunday's 40-14 loss to Atlanta. He added eight yards and a lost fumble on two carries.

Sunday started off well enough. Following an opening punt by Atlanta, Rosen completed three of four passes for 63 yards to set up a David Johnson touchdown run. The luck ran out there. On the next Arizona drive, Rosen's pass was tipped, intercepted, and returned by Deion Jones for a touchdown. Following two more turnovers and back-to-back fourth-quarter drives in which the Cardinals lost yardage, the rookie was benched as veteran Mike Glennon finished out the game. Head coach Steve Wilks said that Rosen will be back under center next Sunday against a Rams defense that has been so-so this season. With reports of some house-cleaning coming to Arizona, it'd be a surprise if Rosen is able to turn it around this season.