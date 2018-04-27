Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Cardinals trade up and select 10th

The Cardinals selected Rosen in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 10th overall.

The Cardinals started out at the 15th pick, and they almost certainly didn't expect to have the opportunity to land Rosen at 10. Rosen (6-foot-4, 226 pounds) has been regarded as a blue-chip NFL prospect since even before he formally began his UCLA career, yet he falls this far due to NFL skepticism regarding his personality, and perhaps more specifically his commitment to football. Whatever particular fears those anxieties provoked, you'll find little more than preparedness and polish in his on-field work, which means Rosen is a prime candidate to make the league feel silly not long from now if those character worries turn out unfounded. Despite dealing with a questionable offensive line and coaching at UCLA, Rosen finished his three years as starter with 9,340 yards (8.0 YPA), 59 touchdowns and 26 interceptions in 30 games, displaying advanced development as a short and intermediate-range passer. Even with Arizona dropping big checks on Sam Bradford and Mike Glennon, Rosen is a strong bet to start for Arizona in Week 1.