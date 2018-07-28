Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Competing for backup gig

Rosen will compete with Mike Glennon for the backup quarterback job behind starter Sam Bradford, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The Cardinals traded up to draft Rosen at No. 10 in this year's draft, and coach Steve Wilks didn't shy away from saying the rookie could earn the top QB gig by Week 1. However, Wilks called Bradford the starter in the initial press conference of training camp, leaving the competition open for his backup. During Saturday's practice, Rosen worked with the second-team offense, per Kyle Odegard of the team's official site, but considering Wilks' comments, he likely will swap such snaps with Glennon, the veteran. Ultimately, their performance in the preseason will determine who among Rosen and Glennon slots in behind the oft-injured Bradford.