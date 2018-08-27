Head coach Steve Wilks indicated that Rosen (thumb) could see playing time during Thursday's preseason finale against the Broncos, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Wilks said that he doesn't want Rosen to lose the progress he's made this summer, but the deciding factor in this decision will nonetheless be the status of the rookie's injured thumb. That Rosen even seems to have a decent chance of playing suggests the injury isn't anything long-term, and there's been no indication that Rosen won't be available for Week 1. If Wilks ultimately shuts him down, Mike Glennon would likely be in store for another large workload in Thursday's game.