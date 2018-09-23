Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Could see action this week
Rosen has been told to be prepared to play this week against the Bears if Sam Bradford's struggles continue, Fox's Jay Glazer reports.
This might not be as earth-shattering news as it seems - all backups are frequently told to be ready for game action, after all. But ... Rosen is the last of the first-round quarterbacks to see some form of game action, and it's undeniable that the Cardinals have been in dire straits with Bradford at the helm. The calls for Rosen are only going to get louder.
