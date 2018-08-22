Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Dealing with sore thumb
Rosen missed practice Wednesday due to a sore thumb, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
During Monday's session, Rosen's throwing hand hit a helmet and induce some swelling. Hence the reason he wasn't in pads Wednesday. He still expects to suit up for Sunday's exhibition at Dallas, but if the issue lingers it may come down to a game-time decision.
