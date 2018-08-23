Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Doesn't throw Thursday
Rosen (thumb) was in pads but didn't attempt a pass during warmups for Thursday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Instead, Rosen was contained to handoff drills as he recovers from a swollen right thumb. There's a chance he may make some throws once the cameras are off, which would help his case for taking the field Sunday in Dallas. Fortunately for the rookie, he has another session to prove that he'll be able to play through the pain this weekend.
