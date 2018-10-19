Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Downplays toe injury
Rosen sustained a left toe injury late in Thursday's 45-10 loss to the Broncos, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Rosen didn't miss a snap and said after the game that he's "fine" and was "just being soft." The rookie quarterback struggled Thursday with three interceptions -- two of which were returned for touchdowns -- and had five total turnovers. The injury doesn't appear overly severe but more information should become available as he is evaluated. Rosen will have a couple extra days to rest up for Week 8 if necessary due to the game being played Thursday.
