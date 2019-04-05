Rosen is expected to join the Cardinals at OTAs on Monday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reports.

While many players who are subject to trade talks have opted to sit out OTAs with their current clubs, that's not the case with Rosen, who is believed to be on the trading block. He didn't post a particularly intriguing rookie campaign, completing just 55 percent of his pass attempts on his way to an 11:14 TD:INT ratio, but that won't deter at least a few teams from seeking out the services of the third quarterback taken -- the 10th-overall pick -- in the 2018 NFL draft. Rosen doesn't fit the scheme of new head coach Kliff Kingsbury particularly well, while Kyler Murray would be an ideal candidate to fit that role. If that's the plan, look for Rosen to be moved ahead of the draft.