Rosen was diagnosed with a sprained left toe following Thursday's 45-10 loss to the Broncos, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Coach Steve Wilks said he expects Rosen to be OK for the Cardinals' next game Week 8 against the 49ers.

Coming off a solid showing in a loss to the Vikings in Week 6, Rosen looked the part of a 21-year-old rookie against the Broncos. The quarterback threw three interceptions -- two of which were returned for scores -- and lost two of his three fumbles while being sacked six times and hit on five other occasions. It's unsurprising that he was banged up amid the ongoing harassment from the Denver defense, though it appears Rosen only escaped with a minor injury. He'll benefit from the extended rest between games with the Cardinals and 49ers playing next Sunday, but the rough outing certainly didn't help the youngster from a confidence standpoint. In response to the embarrassing loss, the Cardinals fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy on Friday, replacing him with quarterbacks coach Byron Leftwich.