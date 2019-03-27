Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Garnering trade interest
The Cardinals are shopping Rosen, according to Joel Klatt of Fox Sports. "There are three teams that I have heard and I know are very interested in Josh Rosen and that's New England, that's the New York Giants, and that's the L.A. Chargers," Klatt said on Fox's The Undisputed on Wednesday. "One of those have already offered a second-round pick."
The puzzle pieces continue to fall into place regarding Rosen's fate. Putting two and two together, the Cardinals' hiring of Kliff Kingsbury in January followed comments he made while at Texas Tech last fall in which he said he "would take him [then Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray] with the first pick of the draft" if he could. Kingsbury has just that opportunity with Arizona, but the decision will come one year removed from the Cards trading up to select Rosen, 10th overall. Rosen didn't fare particularly well under two offensive coordinators as a rookie, throwing for more than 200 yards four times while accruing 11 touchdowns in 13 starts. He also tossed 14 interceptions (including four pick-sixes), fumbled 10 times and was sacked on 45 occasions. Expect Kingsbury and GM Steve Keim to make the call on Rosen's future once the evaluation process on Murray is complete.
