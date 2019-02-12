New head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday that Rosen "is our guy," Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Trade rumors involving Rosen started Monday when Kyler Murray declared his intention to focus on football rather than baseball. Kingsbury is known to have an affinity for the 21-year-old quarterback prospect, having said in October that he'd draft Murray at No. 1 overall if he could. It just so happens Kingsbury now has that opportunity, though he doesn't actually have final say over personnel decisions in Arizona. Regardless of how he actually feels, Kingsbury has a clear incentive to vocalize support for Rosen, a No. 10 overall pick who was put in a near-impossible position during his rookie campaign. Tuesday's comment won't kill the trade rumors.