Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Has chance to start as rookie
Coach Steve Wilks indicated Wednesday that Rosen has a chance to be under center Week 1, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. "I talked about it from Day 1 - the best 11 are going to play," Wilks said. "Sam [Bradford] is the starter, and when he's healthy, he's great. But everybody is competing to be out there on the field."
Ever since the Cardinals traded up five spots in late April to select Rosen 10th overall, Wilks has been asked repeatedly about his odds to start at some point as a rookie, including as early as the regular-season opener. Wilks has yet to waver from Bradford as the team's No. 1 option at quarterback, but questions may have surfaced due to team-imposed limitations on the veteran's offseason workload. Many of those reps have been absorbed by Rosen, whom Wilks has described as "extremely smart" and having "the mindset of a vet." While Wilks proceeded to admit Rosen is "still a rookie," he may have to tap the young signal-caller on the shoulder in 2018, especially if Bradford's injury history rears its ugly head.
