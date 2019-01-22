Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Has confidence of new coach
New head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he won't judge Rosen by his rookie-year film, adding that the young quarterback is "one of the most talented throwers you'll see," ESPN.com's Josh Weinfuss reports
Stuck in a poorly designed offense with terrible blocking, the UCLA product completed just 55.2 percent of his passes for 5.8 yards per attempt as a rookie, taking 45 sacks and committing 19 turnovers (14 INTs, five lost fumbles) in 14 games. Kingsbury points to throwing ability and toughness as causes for optimism moving forward, perhaps hoping he can be the Sean McVay to Rosen's Jared Goff. The Cardinals have ample cap space to help with the rebuilding process, not to mention the first pick in each round of the upcoming draft. While it's unclear whether Larry Fitzgerald will play another season, the team does have a couple of skill-position building blocks in David Johnson and Christian Kirk (foot). If nothing else, Kingsbury should help elevate Rosen's passing volume with his pro version of an Air Raid offense.
More News
-
Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Rude welcoming to the NFL persists•
-
Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Struggles, pulled early again•
-
Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Benched in blowout•
-
Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Throws for 240 yards•
-
Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Another underwhelming outing•
-
Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Throws for 105 yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Super Bowl Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...