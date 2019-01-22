New head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he won't judge Rosen by his rookie-year film, adding that the young quarterback is "one of the most talented throwers you'll see," ESPN.com's Josh Weinfuss reports

Stuck in a poorly designed offense with terrible blocking, the UCLA product completed just 55.2 percent of his passes for 5.8 yards per attempt as a rookie, taking 45 sacks and committing 19 turnovers (14 INTs, five lost fumbles) in 14 games. Kingsbury points to throwing ability and toughness as causes for optimism moving forward, perhaps hoping he can be the Sean McVay to Rosen's Jared Goff. The Cardinals have ample cap space to help with the rebuilding process, not to mention the first pick in each round of the upcoming draft. While it's unclear whether Larry Fitzgerald will play another season, the team does have a couple of skill-position building blocks in David Johnson and Christian Kirk (foot). If nothing else, Kingsbury should help elevate Rosen's passing volume with his pro version of an Air Raid offense.