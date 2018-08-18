Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Looks sharp in New Orleans
Rosen completed 10 of 16 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown in Friday's preseason win over the Saints.
After Sam Bradford played the first three drives and produced seven points, the Cardinals left many of their starters in the game to work with Rosen, who led the team to 10 points and a missed field goal in the second quarter. Rosen displayed good chemistry with 2017 third-round pick Chad Williams, but the real highlight was a dart into tight coverage to fellow rookie Christian Kirk for a 13-yard touchdown on 3rd-and-goal. With the Week 1 starting job probably out of his reach, the best Rosen can hope for is leaving Bradford with little room for error early in the season. There's also the ever-present variable of Bradford's balky left knee.
