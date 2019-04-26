Despite selecting Kyler Murray with the first overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, the Cardinals may hold onto Rosen if they don't receive a satisfactory trade offer, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

A number of teams have inquired about Rosen's availability this offseason, most notably the Giants, Dolphins and Chargers. Each locale has an aging quarterback locked into the starting job, but those organizations may soon be on the lookout for the next man up. Rosen is an ideal candidate considering his pedigree as the 10th selection of last year's draft and the addition of Murray. That said, the Cardinals aren't going to give Rosen away after the investment made in him, so how the draft plays out in the coming days could force another team to give up what his current organization desires as a return.