Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Misses practice Wednesday
Rosen didn't participate in practice Wednesday, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.
Rosen was hanging around the Cardinals' quarterback group during the session without pads, so an injury likely is the reason behind his absence. Head coach Steve Wilks should clarify the situation during media availability later Wednesday.
