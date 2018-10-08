Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Modest stats in Sunday's win
Rosen completed just 10 of 25 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-18 win at San Francisco.
Rosen's second career start began with a bang, tossing a 75-yard touchdown to fellow rookie Christian Kirk on Arizona's first play from scrimmage. Things didn't go well from there, although Rosen was hurt by some bad drops. He's already shown a little more competency moving the offense than veteran Sam Bradford, although that's not really saying much. In Week 6, Rosen will take on a Minnesota pass defense that hasn't been nearly as strong as expected this year.
