Cardinals' Josh Rosen: No action Sunday
Rosen did not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Cowboys.
According to Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site, head coach Steve Wilks said that holding Rosen out was a combination of caution with Rosen's thumb in addition to Wilks wanting to see more of Mike Glennon, who's trying to make a case for why Arizona should carry three quarterbacks into the regular season. There hasn't been any word on whether Rosen will see action in Thursday's preseason finale against the Broncos.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Biggest Fantasy Football busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Ronald Jones and Allen Robinson...
-
Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Ranking Jaguars without Lee
The Jaguars lost Marqise Lee in their most recent preseason game. What does this offense look...
-
Fantasy football auction draft pricing
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...