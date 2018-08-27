Rosen did not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Cowboys.

According to Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site, head coach Steve Wilks said that holding Rosen out was a combination of caution with Rosen's thumb in addition to Wilks wanting to see more of Mike Glennon, who's trying to make a case for why Arizona should carry three quarterbacks into the regular season. There hasn't been any word on whether Rosen will see action in Thursday's preseason finale against the Broncos.

