Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Not practicing Monday
Rosen (toe) isn't participating in the open portion of Monday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The Cardinals are opening the week with an on-field practice after losing to Denver by 35 points Thursday night and then promoting Byron Leftwich to replace Mike McCoy as their offensive coordinator. Rosen suffered a toe sprain during the ugly performance, but coach Steve Wilks expects the rookie quarterback to be ready for Sunday's home game against San Francisco. The Cardinals will release their first injury report of the week Wednesday afternoon.
