Rosen (toe) ditched his walking boot Monday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. "He's doing well and he should be ready to go on Wednesday," coach Steve Wilks said.

Rosen suffered a sprained toe during a horrific performance last Thursday against the Broncos in which he tossed three interceptions (two of them returned for touchdowns) and fumbled three times (two lost). In the wake of the loss, he suffered a sprained toe, which required a walking boot on his left foot to alleviate pressure. While he's expected to miss no time as a result of the injury, Rosen won't be able to prove his health (or lack thereof) until the Cardinals log an official practice Wednesday.