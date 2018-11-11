Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Picked off twice in loss to Chiefs
Rosen completed 22 of 39 attempts for 208 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions during Sunday's 26-14 loss to Kansas City.
The rookie has been plagued by turnovers of late, with seven interceptions and three fumbles (two lost) over the past four weeks. Playing behind a Cardinals offensive line that entered Week 10 allowing 57 quarterback hits on the year (10th most), Rosen has been unable to get comfortable in the pocket all season. The fact that he's completed fewer than 58 percent of his passes in six of seven appearances reflects as such. He could be a viable streaming option in Week 11 against Oakland however, facing a Raiders defense that came into the weekend with a 20.4 percent pressure rate (lowest in the NFL since 2013).
