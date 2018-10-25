Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Practices in full Thursday
Rosen (toe) was a full practice participant Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Rosen has come full circle in one week's time. Since a dreadful five-turnover performance last Thursday against the Broncos in which he suffered a sprained left toe, he has got rid of a walking boot Monday and returned to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday before Thursday's development. In his previous start against Sunday's opponent (the 49ers), Rosen completed 10 of 25 passes for 170 yards and one touchdown Week 5.
