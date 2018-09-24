Rosen will be the Cardinals' starting quarterback moving forward, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Coach Steve Wilks made the announcement Monday afternoon, confirming that the rookie first-round pick will replace Sam Bradford under center. The Cardinals have plenty of other issues on offense, but there wasn't much point putting Bradford back on the field after he turned the ball over six times while leading the team to an 0-3 start with just 20 points scored along the way. The Cardinals will host the Seahawks on Sunday for the first start of Rosen's career, hoping that a new quarterback can help the team get more out of slow-starting Larry Fitzgerald and David Johnson.