Speaking after Sunday's 16-14 loss to the Bears, coach Steve Wilks declined to commit to either Rosen or Sam Bradford as the starter for Week 4 against Seattle, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Rosen entered Sunday's game with about five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter after Bradford committed turnovers on three consecutive possessions. The rookie threw a fourth-down interception of his own to essentially seal the game, but not before leading Arizona to the brink of field-goal range. Wilks said he wants to watch film of Sunday's loss before making a decision on the Week 4 starter. Rosen would seem to be an obvious choice, given that the Cardinals are sitting at 0-3 after Bradford turned in three straight clunkers to open the season. There's really nothing to gain by putting the 30-year-old out there for another week.