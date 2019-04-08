Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Reports for voluntary workouts
Rosen reported for the first day of the Cardinals' offseason program Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Since the Cardinals hired Kliff Kingsbury, Rosen has been the subject of trade rumors due to the coach's affinity for 2018 Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, who opted to try his hand in the NFL instead of pursue a career in MLB. Throughout the offseason, it has been reported that a number of teams have inquired about Rosen, and at least one of them offered a formal trade proposal, per The Arizona Republic. The 10th overall pick in the 2018 draft, Rosen wasn't put into a position to succeed as a rookie, playing behind a porous offensive line, operating under two offensive coordinators and having little skill-position talent aside from David Johnson, Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk. Ultimately, it's difficult to forecast Rosen's immediate future until the Cardinals make a decision on the quarterback front.
