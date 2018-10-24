Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Returns to practice Wednesday
Rosen (toe) took part in the portion of practice open to the media Wednesday, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Rosen was hassled into the worst performance of his brief career last Thursday against the Broncos, tossing three interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), fumbling three times (losing two of them) and taking on six sacks. During one of the QB takedowns late in the game, he came up with a limp. After he was diagnosed with a sprained left toe, he required a walking boot, which he wore over the weekend to take pressure off his foot. Rosen got out of the boot Monday and returned to practice Wednesday, though his level of participation is unclear.
