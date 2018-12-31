Rosen completed 18 of 34 passes for 149 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 27-24 loss to Seattle.

Rosen's rookie campaign will be remembered as one to forget. The No. 10 overall pick in April's draft slugged his way through a 3-10 campaign as a starter while owning a less than stellar 11:14 TD:INT ratio. The conclusion to this 2018 campaign was especially excruciating, as Rosen exceeded 150 yards passing just once in his past seven outings, while carrying a streak of four straight games without a touchdown pass into Sunday's season finale against Seattle. With Larry Fitzgerald very possibly having played his final snap in the NFL, and a porous offensive line in front of him, Rosen and the Cardinals have substantial work to do on the personnel side in order for the young quarterback to be considered a starting fantasy option in 2019, potentially even in two-quarterback leagues.