Rosen (thumb) wasn't listed on the Cardinals' Week 1 injury report Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Since hitting a teammate's helmet while throwing on Aug. 20, Rosen has tended to a swollen right thumb that didn't allow appearances in the final two preseason games. With the release of the first injury report of the regular season, he finally has been given a clean bill of health as he prepares to back up Sam Bradford to commence his rookie campaign.

