Rosen completed 15 of 27 passes for 180 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Seahawks. He added 13 rushing yards on two carries.

It was far from a perfect day, but Rosen showed plenty of promise in his first career start that saw the rookie complete a number of impressive passes -- including a 22-yard touchdown in double coverage to wideout Chad Williams. Had his receivers not dropped at least half of a dozen of other catchable passes, Rosen's numbers would have better captured how promising the quarterback's performance really was. Fantasy owners can reasonably expect better production from the signal caller in a softer matchup in Week 5 against a 49ers pass defense that has surrendered 2.75 passing touchdowns per game this season.