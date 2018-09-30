Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Shows promise in first career start
Rosen completed 15 of 27 passes for 180 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Seahawks. He added 13 rushing yards on two carries.
It was far from a perfect day, but Rosen showed plenty of promise in his first career start that saw the rookie complete a number of impressive passes -- including a 22-yard touchdown in double coverage to wideout Chad Williams. Had his receivers not dropped at least half of a dozen of other catchable passes, Rosen's numbers would have better captured how promising the quarterback's performance really was. Fantasy owners can reasonably expect better production from the signal caller in a softer matchup in Week 5 against a 49ers pass defense that has surrendered 2.75 passing touchdowns per game this season.
