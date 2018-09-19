Rosen will remain the Cardinals' backup quarterback for Sunday's game versus the Bears, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The Cardinals offense has been unable to get going under the direction of veteran signal-caller Sam Bradford this season, sitting at the very bottom of the league with 350 total yards after two games. Thus arises the logical question: why not turn over the keys to Rosen, a 2018 first-round pick? On Wednesday, coach Steve Wilks ended such queries in the short term by naming Bradford the Week 3 starter. Although Rosen's pro debut awaits, Wilks' hand may eventually be forced if Bradford is unable to right the ship.