Rosen completed 12 of 23 passes for 87 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed four times for 49 yards in the Cardinals' 31-9 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

Granted, he managed to avoid any turnovers, but Rosen was woefully ineffective once again as far as moving the Cardinals with any type of consistency. Arizona's one touchdown came on a Larry Fitzgerald scoring throw off a trick play, and the offense endured a trio of three-and-outs with Rosen at the helm. Mike Glennon finally replaced him in the fourth quarter for the second straight week, coming into the contest with 5:22 remaining. Rosen is likely back under center for the Week 17 finale against the Seahawks before heading into an offseason where he'll hope to make significant strides in anticipation of a much better 2019 campaign.