Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Three touchdowns in loss to Raiders
Rosen completed 9 of 20 attempts, accounting for 136 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions during Sunday's 23-21 loss to Oakland.
In what was his seventh career start, Rosen completed just 45 percent of his attempts, with a season-low 136 yards through the air against an Oakland defense that entered Week 11 with an average passer rating of 113.0 against (third-worst in the NFL). The 21-year-old signal caller has been loose with the football through much of his rookie campaign, with at least one interception in five straight games, and an astronomical 11 total turnovers since Week 6. An ominous matchup awaits Sunday, as Arizona travels to take on a Chargers defense that ranks top 10 with 10 interceptions already this year.
More News
-
Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Picked off twice in loss to Chiefs•
-
Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Throws two late TDs in win•
-
Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Out of walking boot•
-
Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Not practicing Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 reactions, early waivers
Did we see the start of a new era in Baltimore? Fantasy owners definitely need to take notice...
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...