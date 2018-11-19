Rosen completed 9 of 20 attempts, accounting for 136 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions during Sunday's 23-21 loss to Oakland.

In what was his seventh career start, Rosen completed just 45 percent of his attempts, with a season-low 136 yards through the air against an Oakland defense that entered Week 11 with an average passer rating of 113.0 against (third-worst in the NFL). The 21-year-old signal caller has been loose with the football through much of his rookie campaign, with at least one interception in five straight games, and an astronomical 11 total turnovers since Week 6. An ominous matchup awaits Sunday, as Arizona travels to take on a Chargers defense that ranks top 10 with 10 interceptions already this year.