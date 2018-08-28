Rosen (thumb) made throws during the part of Tuesday's practice open to the media, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.

Rosen injured his thumb last Monday, Aug. 20 and subsequently was held out of Sunday's preseason contest in Dallas. The throwing session Tuesday marked his second since picking up the swollen appendage, but there's still the question of whether he'll suit up in the Cardinals' exhibition finale Thursday against the Broncos. If he does, Rosen likely will work in tandem with fellow reserve quarterback Mike Glennon with Sam Bradford locked into the starting role for the time being.

