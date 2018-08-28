Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Throws again Tuesday
Rosen (thumb) made throws during the part of Tuesday's practice open to the media, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.
Rosen injured his thumb last Monday, Aug. 20 and subsequently was held out of Sunday's preseason contest in Dallas. The throwing session Tuesday marked his second since picking up the swollen appendage, but there's still the question of whether he'll suit up in the Cardinals' exhibition finale Thursday against the Broncos. If he does, Rosen likely will work in tandem with fellow reserve quarterback Mike Glennon with Sam Bradford locked into the starting role for the time being.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Updated DST and kicker tiers
Don't want to look like an idiot and reach for a DST or a kicker on Draft Day? Dave Richard...
-
QB Tiers 5.0
The path to Fantasy glory includes finding a quarterback at a valuable spot on Draft Day. Don't...
-
RB Tiers 5.0
Peyton Barber, Chris Carson and -- yes, really -- Adrian Peterson make a late August push for...
-
WR Tiers 5.0
With the regular season almost here, Dave Richard lays out his latest Wide Receiver Tiers to...
-
Biggest 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
TE Tiers 5.0
When's the right time to draft a tight end? Whether you're chasing Gronk or seeking a streamer,...