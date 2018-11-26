Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Throws for 105 yards
Rosen completed 12 of 19 pass attempts for 105 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 45-10 loss to the Chargers.
Rosen got off to a quick start, hitting Larry Fitzgerald for a 25-yard touchdown just minutes into the game. Unfortunately, he struggled to move the ball after that point and finished averaging an underwhelming 5.5 yards per attempt. Rosen also threw an interception which led to a score, pushing his TD:INT ratio to 8:10 over his last six games. The rookie will look to bounce back with a better effort next Sunday against the Packers.
More News
-
Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Three touchdowns in loss to Raiders•
-
Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Picked off twice in loss to Chiefs•
-
Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Throws two late TDs in win•
-
Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Out of walking boot•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...