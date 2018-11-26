Rosen completed 12 of 19 pass attempts for 105 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 45-10 loss to the Chargers.

Rosen got off to a quick start, hitting Larry Fitzgerald for a 25-yard touchdown just minutes into the game. Unfortunately, he struggled to move the ball after that point and finished averaging an underwhelming 5.5 yards per attempt. Rosen also threw an interception which led to a score, pushing his TD:INT ratio to 8:10 over his last six games. The rookie will look to bounce back with a better effort next Sunday against the Packers.