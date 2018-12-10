Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Throws for 240 yards
Rosen completed 26 of 41 passes for 240 yards and one interception during Sunday's 17-3 loss to Detroit.
Rosen has had better days, and no one was more delighted about his struggles than Lions All-Pro corner Darius Slay, who jumped the rookie for a pick-six late in the third quarter to give Detroit a 10-0 lead. This was certainly a disappointing performance at home, especially after pulling off a victory against Aaron Rodgers last week in Green Bay. Rosen is averaging just 167.6 passing yards and one touchdown over his last five starts and is not a recommended fantasy play in any format.
More News
-
Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Another underwhelming outing•
-
Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Throws for 105 yards•
-
Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Three touchdowns in loss to Raiders•
-
Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Picked off twice in loss to Chiefs•
-
Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Throws two late TDs in win•
-
Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Practices in full Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...
-
Week 14 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has four low-owned options for you to consider in DFS this week.
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
LIVE: Week 14 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 14