Rosen completed 26 of 41 passes for 240 yards and one interception during Sunday's 17-3 loss to Detroit.

Rosen has had better days, and no one was more delighted about his struggles than Lions All-Pro corner Darius Slay, who jumped the rookie for a pick-six late in the third quarter to give Detroit a 10-0 lead. This was certainly a disappointing performance at home, especially after pulling off a victory against Aaron Rodgers last week in Green Bay. Rosen is averaging just 167.6 passing yards and one touchdown over his last five starts and is not a recommended fantasy play in any format.