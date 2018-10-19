Rosen completed 21 of 39 passes for 194 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions in the Cardinals' 45-10 loss to the Broncos on Thursday. He also rushed once for 14 yards and fumbled on three occasions, losing two and recovering one.

Four days after throwing for a career-high 240 yards against the Vikings, the rookie saw the harshest of downturns Thursday. Rosen's nightmare outing began early, when he was victimized for a pick-six by Todd Davis on the second play of the game. The Broncos struck again later in the period, with Chris Harris, Jr. doing the honors to the tune of a 53-yard scamper into the end zone off Rosen's second pick. In all, the 2018 first-round pick was responsible for a whopping five turnovers, took six sacks and was hit on 11 occasions overall. He'll look dust himself off and bounce back in a Week 8 battle against the division-rival 49ers.