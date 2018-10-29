Rosen completed 23 of 40 pass attempts for 252 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 18-15 win over the 49ers.

Although Rosen was held in check for much of the afternoon, he came through when it mattered most. The rookie threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Larry Fitzgerald early in the fourth quarter and found Christian Kirk from nine yards out for the winning score with just 34 seconds left on the clock. Rosen set a new career high in passing yards while throwing multiple touchdown passes for the first time in his career, and although it's early, perhaps the change to interim offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich will have a positive impact on his fantasy value. He'll enjoy a bye next week before taking on the Chiefs in Week 10.