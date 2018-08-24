Coach Steve Wilks said Rosen (thumb) will be a game-day decision for Sunday's exhibition against the Cowboys, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

After missing practice the previous two days, Rosen wore his helmet and threw some passes during Friday's session. The thumb injury doesn't seem like anything that will threaten his Week 1 availability, but it could impact Arizona's plans for Sunday. With Mike Glennon (forearm) also banged up and Sam Bradford the owner of a notoriously sketchy medical record, Wilks could turn to undrafted rookie Chad Kanoff for a significant portion of the contest. Bradford is expected to get the start.