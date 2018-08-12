Rosen was 6-of-13 for 41 yards without a touchdown or interception in Saturday's preseason win over San Diego.

Rosen had an up-and-down night and he didn't get much help from his offensive line as he was constantly under pressure and he received several bad snaps from his center. He'll likely get plenty of playing time this preseason, but after one game he didn't look set to challenge for the starting job.